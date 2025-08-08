Human Trafficking Recognition For Hospitality Employees Proposed

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to fight against human trafficking has been introduced. House Bill 1286 would require training for lodging and hospitality employees to help them recognize the signs of human trafficking and report it to law enforcement. There were 676 victims of human trafficking in PA across 287 cases in 2024. Out of the identified cases, 165 of them were classified as sex trafficking. Since its inception in 2007, the Human Trafficking Hotline identified 2,595 cases of human trafficking and nearly 5,500 victims. The National Human Trafficking Hotline number is 1-888-373-7888. The bill has been referred to the House Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee.