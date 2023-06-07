Human Trafficking Legislation Gains PA House Approval

HARRISBURG – Legislation supporting human trafficking victims by making is easier for them to bring lawsuits against offenders was unanimously approved by the PA House. House Bill 394 allows all lawsuits to be brought either where the victim resides or where the violations occurred. PA’s human trafficking protections include a provision that allows civil lawsuits to be brought by victims against anyone who participates in the human trafficking of the victim, as well as against those who recruit, profit from, or abuse or physically harm victims. Some of those cases may only be brought in the county where the victim resides, while others may only be filed in a county where the human trafficking violations occurred. The bill now goes to the PA Senate.