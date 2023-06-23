Human Remains Found In Reservoir

HIGHSPIRE, PA – On Thursday, June 22, the Highspire Borough Police Department received a report from some youths who were fishing at the reservoir they had found some bones in a heavily wooded section of Reservoir Park. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office was able to confirm the bones were in fact human remains. Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire assisted in clearing of the brush to access the location and provided lighting so Highspire Police and the Dauphin County Forensic Team could begin processing the scene. No identification has been made and the investigation is ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available.