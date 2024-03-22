Human Composting Passes Delaware Senate

DOVER, DE. (AP) – The Delaware Senate has given final approval to a bill allowing the composting of human bodies as an alternative to burial or cremation. The measure passed on a 14-7 vote and now goes to Democrat Gov. John Carney. The legislation authorizes a practice called natural organic reduction, which is often referred to as human composting. The practice is currently legal in seven other states. Supporters say it is an environmentally friendly and less costly alternative to traditional burials and cremation. Opponents suggested that human composting is disrespectful.