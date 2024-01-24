Human Composting Bill In Delaware Advances

DOVER, DE (AP) – A bill to allow the composting of human bodies in Delaware as an alternative to burial or cremation received overwhelming approval in the Delaware state House. The measure authorizes a practice called “natural organic reduction,” often referred to as “human composting.” The process involves putting a body into a large tank that also holds straw, wood chips or other natural materials for about 30 days. The human remains and organic materials would mix with warm air and be periodically turned until the body is reduced to a soil-like material that can then be given to the deceased person’s family. The measure now goes to the Delaware state Senate.