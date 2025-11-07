How Christians Should Think Of Artificial Intelligence Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight program features a panel discussion held at Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand Summit on how Christians should think about artificial intelligence or AI. FRC’s Vice President for Government Affairs, Travis Weber moderates the discussion with two Christian men involved in the field. Jon Frendl founded Cappital, a mobile app development firm working with information technology. He says Christians need to lead on the expansion of AI. Brandon Maddick is a software engineer and head of product for the Christian AI platform “Dominion.” He says Christians need to redeem AI and place it under Christ’s Lordship for the benefit of all. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.