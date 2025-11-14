“How Christians Communicate In A Hostile World” Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a panel discussion from the Family Research Council’s 2025 Pray Vote Stand Summit on “How Christians Can Communicate In A Hostile World.” FRC President Tony Perkins talks to Natasha Crain, author of “When Culture Hates You;” Mike Winger, Founder of BibleThinker, a ministry dedicated to equipping people think and live biblically; and Katy Faust, Founder of “Them Before Us,” an outreach prioritizing the rights of children in the culture. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under podcasts.