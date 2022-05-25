House Votes Against Taking Up Gun Bill After Texas School Shooting

HARRISBURG (AP) — An effort by Democratic lawmakers in Pennsylvania to ban owning, selling or making high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms isn’t going to be taken up by state lawmakers. Pennsylvania House Republicans today voted against the gun restriction proposals. The House voted 111 to 87 against the effort to take up the bill. Republican floor leader Kerry Benninghoff argued it should have to go through a committee first.