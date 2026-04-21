House Republicans Work To Create Economic Opportunity For PA Families

HARRISBURG – To help alleviate the strain of rising costs, last month House Republicans launched the “Freedom Through Affordability” initiative. This package of bills is aimed at reducing costs in key areas, creating financial flexibility and stability for families across the Commonwealth. The initiative includes bills that would suspend the gas tax; exempt cell phone and energy bills from the Gross Receipts Tax; lower the Personal Income Tax from 3.07% to 2.99%; and more. All proposals would be effective for six months and, when combined, are estimated to save families up to $1,100. According to Rep. Bryan Cutler, they are working to make the Commonwealth a place where families can afford to plant strong roots. The Freedom Through Affordability initiative intends to provide relief and increase economic opportunities for our constituents throughout PA. While temporary, House Republicans are hopeful these tax relief proposals will facilitate discussion about creating permanent tax relief for Pennsylvanians.