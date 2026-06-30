House Republicans To Unveil 10-Bill Package For Affordable, Reliable Electricity

HARRISBURG – House Republican Policy Committee and other lawmakers will host a press conference this morning (June 30th) at 10am, to unveil a comprehensive 10-bill package aimed at increasing energy production, lowering electricity costs, strengthening grid reliability, and positioning Pennsylvania as the nation’s energy leader. The package facilitates the development of reliable baseload energy and reflects House Republicans’ commitment to an all-of-the-above energy strategy that keeps the lights on, costs down, and Pennsylvania competitive.