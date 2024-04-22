House Republicans Glad In Democrat Governor’s Announcement

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro recently announced actions to reduce and modernize standardized testing in PA schools. House Republicans were glad to see reforms they have advocated for were included in Shapiro’s announcement, such as online PSSA and Keystone testing, as well as benchmark assessments throughout the year, thereby enabling educators to access results and data more swiftly. York County Rep. Seth Grove said most of the reforms the governor announced were ideas from his House Bill 887. Grove was thrilled to see Gov. Shapiro listening to Republican ideas about transitioning to electronic testing, which provides real-time results and benchmark assessments to ensure students are learning throughout the school year. He added that reforms like this are exactly what we are looking for in the ‘Back to Basics’ plan – returning agencies to their core functions before adding unnecessary spending.