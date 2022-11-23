PA House Republicans Elect Leaders For Upcoming Session

HARRISBURG – Yesterday, the House Republican Caucus elected a slate of leaders for the 2023-24 Legislative Session:

• Leader: Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster)

• Whip: Rep. Tim O’Neal (R-Washington)

• Appropriations Chair: Rep. Seth Grove (R-York)

• Caucus Chairman: Rep. George Dunbar (R-Westmoreland)

• Caucus Secretary: Rep. Martina White (R-Philadelphia)

• Caucus Administrator: Rep. Sheryl Delozier (R-Cumberland)

• House Republican Policy Committee Chair: Rep. Josh Kail (R-Beaver/Washington)

“Our leaders, much like our caucus, are an optimistic group of forward thinkers from diverse backgrounds and regions. Our shared experiences and commitment to find solutions is unwavering and this group is poised and ready to find a pathway to opportunity for all Pennsylvanians,” said Representative Cutler.