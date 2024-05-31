House Republican Leader Shares Voter ID Update

HARRISBURG – House Democrats continue to stonewall efforts to give Pennsylvania voters the final say on whether they should be required to present identification each time they cast their ballots, according to House Rep. Bryan Cutler. Earlier this spring, House Republicans launched a discharge petition in hopes of forcing action on House Bill 891, which proposes to amend the state Constitution to require presentation of an accepted form of identification by those who seek to vote. If the bill is approved by the House and Senate this session, the measure could be placed on the ballot for consideration by voters this fall. A new member sworn into office last week became the 101st member to sign the petition. However, with new partisan House operating rules requiring 25 members from each caucus sign the discharge petition, the proposal will remain bottled up in committee despite the bipartisan support of 101 members within the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and 73% of Pennsylvanians.