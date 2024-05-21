House Republican Leader Confirms New House Rules Keep Voter ID Proposal in Committee

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) said Tuesday that the voter ID constitutional amendment discharge petition now has 101 signatures, equating to half of the entire Pennsylvania House of Representatives able to vote. However, with new partisan House operating rules requiring 25 members from each caucus sign the discharge petition, the proposal will remain bottled up in committee despite the bipartisan support of 101 members within the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and 73% of Pennsylvanians. Cutler noted that time remains of the essence to get the proposal voted on by both chambers so it can be put before voters this November. Cutler added, “We have the opportunity before us to get this important proposal to the voters in what is expected to be a high-turnout election. Democrats should stop delaying with partisan games and immediately bring this up for a vote in the House so we can get it in front of the voters.”