House Rep Relocates His Constituent Services Office

LANCASTER – State Rep. Mike Sturla, D-Lancaster, today announced that his relocated constituent services office at 1560 Lititz Pike is now fully operational from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office phone number remains 717-295-3157. Sturla said, “Due to redistricting, I had to move my Lancaster office to the center of the new 96th Legislative District. This location will make it easier for constituents from Manheim Township and East Petersburg to visit, while Lancaster City residents can also take Red Rose Transit Authority’s Bus Route 5 to the Lancaster Shopping Center, since we are across the street.” Sturla also mentioned that his constituents are invited to an open house at the new office from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. For assistance with any state-related matters call the office or go to RepMikeSturla.com.