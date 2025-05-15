House Passes Bipartisan Bill To Extend Military Family Education Benefits

HARRISBURG– The Pennsylvania House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation that would allow family of members of the Pennsylvania National Guard to claim additional education benefits each time the Guard member reenlists or renews their service commitment, the bill’s co-prime sponsors, state Reps. Arvind Venkat and Craig Williams, announced. House Bill 865 would amend the state’s Military Family Education Program – also known as the Pennsylvania GI Bill – to clarify that the program’s education benefit is renewable each time a Guard member reenlists or renews their service obligation for an additional six-year term. The Military Family Education Program was signed into law in July 2019 and provides 10 semesters of tuition-free education for military family members. The benefit must be used at a Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency approved educational institution, and at the tuition rate set by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.

REP ARVIND VENKAT