House Panel Proposes April 2, 2024 PA Presidential Primary

HARRISBURG (AP) – While most PA lawmakers want to move the state’s presidential primary next year from late April, some disagreements arose in the PA House over whether to embrace a Senate-backed plan that would shift the election to mid-March. A House committee first rejected, but later passed, a bipartisan Senate bill to hold the election on March 19. That second vote came hours after the committee approved its own bill to move the primary to April 2. Most lawmakers are seeking to move the primary from April 23 to avoid a conflict with the Jewish holiday of Passover. House Republicans opposed both the Senate and House bills. April 2 is two days after Easter next year and lawmakers aired concerns about voting equipment being in place in churches around the Holy Week, and whether poll workers might be away for the holiday.