House Panel Examines Inflation On PA Agriculture

BROWNSTOWN – The PA House Majority Policy Committee held a hearing in Brownstown, Lancaster County, to discuss the impacts of inflation on the state’s agriculture industry and the rising cost of food. One testifier was Chris Pierce, President of Heritage Poultry Management Services of Annville, who talked about the challenges farm families face with the higher costs of items to keep their farm operation going during these challenging times. The committee heard from family farm owners, transportation operators, and others involved in food production and service. Committee members plan to take the testimony back to Harrisburg in order to develop policies regarding inflation on the agriculture industry and food consumers.