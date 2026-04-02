House Panel Examines Child Care Challenges

HANOVER – The PA House Republican Policy Committee held a recent public hearing in Hanover to examine the growing challenges facing PA families and child care providers. Hosted by York County Rep. Kate Klunk, the hearing brought together providers, educators, employers, and local leaders to share firsthand insight into the barriers impacting child care across the state. Klunk said child care providers are frustrated by all the regulatory hurdles they face in PA. Any reforms, lawmakers noted, must strike a balance, reducing unnecessary regulatory burdens while ensuring children remain in safe, high-quality care environments. Testifiers spoke of rising costs for families with infant care averaging around $13,000 annually; workforce shortages with 3,000 child care positions unfilled statewide; many providers report wait lists of 50–75 children or more; and child care challenges cost PA billions annually in lost productivity and workforce participation.