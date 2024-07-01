House Fire In Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND –A Sunday evening house fire in New Holland, Lancaster County, kept crews busy. Firefighters received the call around 6:30 in the 400 block of W. Main Street. Units arrived to find a well involved porch fire extending up the side of a duplex with at least one civilian injury. A 2nd alarm was struck a few seconds later to bring additional resources to the scene due to the proximity of the involved structure to a neighboring building. Two firefighters sustained burn injuries prior to exiting through a window and the front door of the structure. Both firefighters were transported, treated, and released from the hospital. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.