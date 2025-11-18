House Committees Examine Cell Phone Restrictions In School

HARRISBURG – Two PA House committees heard testimony from several educators and experts who explained the benefits of restricting cell phone use in schools. At a joint hearing before the PA House Education and Health Committees, educators and experts detailed the academic, emotional, social, and safety benefits of restricting cell phones in schools. House Bill 1814 is bipartisan legislation that would prohibit students in public schools from using or possessing a cell phone during the school day. Students would be required to secure their phones in a way that prevents access until the end of the day, with exceptions for certain emergency and medical needs approved by school authorities. While some PA schools have enacted their own policies to limit phone use, the bill would create a statewide standard that can be consistently enforced. If the bill is enacted, PA would join 22 other states that prohibit students from possessing cell phones during the school day. The bill is pending in the state House Education Committee.