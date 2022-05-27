House Committee Passes Bill Strengthening Sexual Assault Victims’ Privacy

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania crime survivors today praised the House Judiciary Committee passage of HB 2032 – a key part of the Safer Pennsylvania Act, a package of bills to improve safety and support crime victims in Pennsylvania. HB 2032 provides a fix to the Sexual Assault Testing and Evidence Collection Act, which passed the legislature in 2019, and guarantees the right of sexual assault victims to remain anonymous as evidence is collected, preserved, and tested. However, this presents a conflict with mandatory crime reporting requirements of healthcare professionals. This bill creates an exception to the mandatory reporting of identifying information, allowing victims to protect their privacy as they seek healthcare and evidence is collected in their case. HB 2032, sponsored by Representative Meghan Schroeder of Bucks county, also directs the Pennsylvania State Police – in consultation with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape – to study how to create and implement a rape kit tracking system that would be accessible to survivors.