House Committee Approves “Alicia’s Law”

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to give law enforcement more tools to catch child predators online has passed the PA House Judiciary Committee. House Bill 1098, known as Alicia’s Law, is named for Alicia Kozak, who was abducted from her Pittsburgh home by an internet predator at the age of 13 in 2002. She became the first known case of such a crime. The bill establishes the Investigation and Prosecution of Internet Crimes Against Children Program within the PA Commission on Crime and Delinquency. The program would provide grants to law enforcement agencies to establish or support task forces of state and local prosecutors to investigate and prosecute internet crimes against those under the age of 18. The bill now goes to the full House.