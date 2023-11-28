House Bill To Increase Penalty For Corruption Of Minor Charges

HARRISBURG – Using a position of power to exploit the trust of a child is a serious crime that should come with serious consequences. That is why Rep. Joe D’Orsie of Manchester county introduced legislation to increase the grading of the corruption of a minor charge when the crime was perpetrated by someone in a position of authority. Specifically, House Bill 1847 would enhance the charge from a first-degree misdemeanor to a felony of the third degree in instances when the accused is a police officer or school employee and is in the position of instructor or mentor of the abused child. By moving the grading to a third-degree felony, prison time would likewise increase. A first-degree misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of five years, while a third-degree felony has a maximum penalty of seven years in prison. House Bill 1847 is in the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.