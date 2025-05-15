House Approves Mako Motorcycle Bill To Allow Headphones

HARRISBURG – The House approved legislation authored by Rep. Zach Mako (R-Lehigh/Northampton) to update the vehicle code to allow motorcyclists to wear headphones or helmets with built-in headphone capabilities. Rep Mako said, “It’s past time to update state law to better reflect the times. We need to stop criminalizing motorcyclists’ use of wireless headsets, earbuds and earphones, and Bluetooth communications built into helmets. Employing this technology also improves safety as it eliminates the need to look down for navigational information. This legislation passed the House last session but never reached the governor’s desk. I urge the Senate to act.” House Bill 646 now goes to the Senate for its consideration.