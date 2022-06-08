House Approves Bill Requiring PA Spending Transparency

HARRISBURG – With bipartisan support, the PA House approved legislation by York County Rep. Seth Grove to allow the PA Treasury to withhold payments on contracts until the responsible state agency has submitted the contract for public view. House Bill 2485 would codify the state Treasury Department’s current process requiring each Commonwealth, legislative or judicial agency to provide a summary of each contract valued at $10,000 or more be submitted for public display. The bill also gives the Treasury the ability to not disperse any funds for a contract which has not been submitted to the public Contracts e-Library database. Grove said if state agencies aren’t willing to say publicly how it is spending taxpayers’ money, we must have a mechanism to require them to do so. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.