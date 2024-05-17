Hotel Burglary Suspect Arrested

LANCASTER – On May 14 at approximately 10:00 PM Lancaster City Police responded to a report of theft from the Holiday Inn. Hotel management stated an unknown person had somehow obtained a hotel master key and gained unauthorized access to multiple rooms and areas of the hotel. Numerous rooms were entered and hotel guests reported missing cash, medications, clothing and other items. At approximately 11:20 PM, hotel staff located the suspect on the 10th floor and again contacted Lancaster City Police informing them the subject was attempting to flee the building. Following a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was apprehended in the area of Binns Park. The suspect was identified as Lawrence Bracy, who is also wanted for Burglary/Theft charges in Delaware and Georgia. A search of Bracy’s belongings found the master key card to the Holiday Inn and some of the items reported missing. Bracy was charged with five (5) counts of burglary, forgery, identity theft, false ID, evading arrest on foot, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and fugitive from justice.