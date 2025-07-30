Hot/Humid Today But Cooler By Week’s End

LANCASTER – Get ready for another day of oppressive heat and humidity. A heat advisory is in effect for our region until 8 p.m. tonight as heat index values of up to 104 degrees are possible. Stay well hydrated, avoid the sun if possible, and stay in air conditioned locations. If you must work outside, take frequent breaks and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In addition to the daytime heat, overnight low temperatures will also be very warm and oppressively muggy. The good news is that temperatures will drop to the 70’s by Friday and Saturday.