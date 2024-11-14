Hospice LPN’s Now Allowed To Pronounce Death

HARRISBURG – The governor signed a bill into law which would enable licensed practical nurses or LPNs working in a hospice setting to make death pronouncements. Currently, only doctors, registered nurses, physician assistants, and coroners can pronounce death in a hospice. Bill supporters say allowing LPNs to make death pronouncements can alleviate wait times that grieving families often experience. The bill was amended to also provide needed clarification on the waiver of birth and death certificate fees for members of the armed services, veterans, and their families. The law now outlines specifically whose documents qualify for the waiver, as well as applicants and scenarios for which the fee may be waived. Senate Bill 1080 was signed into law as Act 137 of 2024.