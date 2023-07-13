Horse & Buggy Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Four people were hurt in a horse and buggy crash in Lancaster County. On Tuesday, July 11 around 9:53 p.m., State Police responded to Old Philadelphia Pike, just east of Martin Road in Salisbury Township. An investigation determined that a 2020 Ford Explorer, operated by 41-year-old Bryce Taylor, was westbound on Old Philadelphia Pike when it came upon a westbound horse and buggy in the roadway. Police say Taylor got distracted looking down at the GPS on his phone and when his view shifted back to the roadway, he saw the horse and buggy directly in front of him. Taylor attempted to avoid a collision, but was unable to slow down in time to avoid rear ending the buggy. The collision caused the buggy to overturn, ejecting all four occupants onto the roadway. All four were transported to Lancaster General. As of July 12, two occupants were discharged with minor scrapes and lacerations. The other two remain hospitalized for treatment.