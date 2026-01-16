Honoring Veterans At PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and PA Adjutant General Maj. Gen. John Pippy honored the service, sacrifice, and leadership of military veterans and active-duty service members during Military Appreciation Day at the 2026 PA Farm Show. Yesterday, the dignitaries joined veterans, military families, and Farm Show attendees for a full day of recognition events, including the newly established PA Veteran Ag Entrepreneurship Award and the popular Army vs. Navy Cook-off. The Army took the cook-off win this year. Secretary Redding said PA veterans bring unmatched discipline, innovation, and resilience to agriculture. We honor not only their service to our nation, but their continued service to our communities – growing our food, strengthening our economy, and sustaining our rural way of life.