Honoring The Life Of A Fallen Police Officer

HERSHEY – A funeral procession was held this morning ahead of a Celebration of Life service at the Giant Center in Hershey for Lt. William Lebo. The 63-year-old officer served over four decades with the Lebanon City Police Department and had been scheduled to retire on May 1. On March 31, Lt. Lebo lost his life in the line of duty while responding to a call on Forest Street. Travis Shaud opened gunfire when the officers arrived on the scene. Two other police officers, Ryan Adams and Ryan Underkoffler, were injured and are recuperating from their injuries. Lebo is survived by his wife, his daughter, and his mother.