Honoring PA Veteran Farmers For Feeding Communities

MOON TOWNSHIP – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined veterans and partners during visits to veteran-owned farms in Allegheny and Fayette Counties. During the tours, Redding thanked farmer veterans for continuing to serve their communities through agriculture after returning from military service. More than 7,000 Pennsylvanians are veterans who continue to serve through agriculture. Support for veterans engaged in farming comes through several efforts. As part of a new grant program made possible by the PA Farm Bill, the Department of Agriculture awarded $200,000 to two veterans’ service organizations offering farmer veteran grants. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded for various agricultural business needs ranging from food safety and bio-security planning, to equipment, marketing, or working capital. The department also supports veterans engaged in farming through the Homegrown by Heroes program in collaboration with the Farmer Veteran Coalition and managed through the PA Preferred program.