Honoring A Former PA House Speaker

HARRISBURG – Former PA House Speaker, K. Leroy Irvis would be honored under a bill approved by the state House. House Bill 651 would designate the South Lawn of the State Capitol Complex as the “Irvis Equality Circle” in honor of the late Speaker. Irvis served as the first African American Speaker of the PA House and also as the first African American Speaker of any state legislature in the nation. The Capitol Complex’s South Lawn sits right outside of the Irvis Office Building. The bill is headed to the PA Senate for consideration.