Homicide Investigation In York

YORK – On Sunday, April 23th, at approximately 10:22 p.m., the York City Police Department responded to an address in the 400 block of Salem Ave. for a reported shooting. On scene, officers found a 20-year-old male victim who had sustained injuries as a result of the shooting. The victim was transported to an area hospital and subsequently passed away. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. You can also Email Detective Commander Andy Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org. Tips can be submitted via the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Tips can always be anonymous.

