Homicide Investigation In York

YORK – York City Police are investigating a homicide. Yesterday at around 11:13 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of W. Philadelphia Street and discovered a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim died from his injuries at the scene. His identity has not yet been released. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect vehicle believed involved in the homicide. It is a gold 2015 Ford Fusion with PA Registration: KCF-0338. You can see a photo of the vehicle below. The suspects involved are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234. Tips can be anonymous.