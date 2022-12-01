Homicide Investigation In The Red Rose City

LANCASTER – Police in Lancaster are investigating a homicide. On Wednesday, November 30 around 11 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of S. Marshall Street for a subject down. Officers located an unresponsive adult male in his late 20’s, in the street with apparent injuries. Emergency medical units responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased. His identity has not been released. Police do not have anyone in custody related to the investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Lancaster Police at 717-735-3301.