Homicide Investigation In Lancaster

LANCASTER – On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 1:10AM , Officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of S. Prince Street for a reported shooting. Officers found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services transported both victims to a local hospital. One victim, Luis Sanchez, 29, from Lancaster County was pronounced deceased and the second was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. The Bureau of Police does not have anyone in custody related to this investigation. The investigation is active and ongoing. The Bureau encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.