Homicide Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg Police are attempting to identify a person of interest in the December 22nd homicide that took place at North Front and Verbeke Streets, in the Sunken Garden Park. The incident was originally investigated as a suspicious death but has been ruled a homicide by the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office. The victim, an adult female, was located in the Sunken Garden Park and had suffered from multiple traumatic injuries. The Harrisburg Police have obtained video footage of a male wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue shorts and sandals. The male is believed to have been with the victim and the Harrisburg Police are seeking his identity. Anyone with information on the male’s identity is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for information pertaining to the male’s identity.