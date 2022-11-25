Homicide Investigation In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – On Wednesday at about 4:00 pm, the Harrisburg Police responded to the 1600 block of Park Street for a report of shots fired with a person struck. Upon officers arriving they located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s). The victim was transported to a local hospital where he would later die as a result of this injuries. An investigation was immediately initiated and is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Tips and information can also be submitted via the CRIMEWATCH website. A CRIME STOPPERS reward may be eligible for information provided.