Homicide In York

YORK, Pa. – On Wednesday, May 18th, 2022, at approximately 12:00 am, York City Police were dispatched to an address in the 1st block of State St. for an unknown problem. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 32-year-old female. Detectives were notified and are investigating. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. This investigation is being treated as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204 or the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219. Tips can always be anonymous.