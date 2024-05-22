Homicide In Dauphin County

HARRISBURG – Police in Dauphin County are investigating a homicide. On Tuesday May 21 around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the first block of South 15th Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located two adult male victims and one adult female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Both of the male victims would later die as a result of their injuries. A short time later, another adult male victim appeared at the scene suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That victim was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. Hours later, another adult female victim arrived at a local hospital suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.