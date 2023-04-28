Homicide Charge Held For Court In Shippensburg Shooting Death

SHIPPENSBURG – On April 26, 2023, a preliminary hearing was held before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams on charges against Breanna Black. The charges include one count of Criminal Homicide and one count Persons Not to Possess a Firearm. After a hearing, where members of law enforcement and a witness testified, MDJ Adams held all charges to the Court of Common Pleas. Black declined transport from the Cumberland County Prison and did not participate in the hearing. The Commonwealth alleges on April 9, 2023, Breanna Black shot the victim one time in the chest. The victim was able to call 911 where she told dispatchers that she had been shot by “Bree” and was dying. Although the victim was initially taken to Chambersburg Hospital and then York Hospital, life saving measures were unsuccessful and the victim succumbed to her injuries hours after the shooting. Black is prohibited from possessing a firearm.