Homeschooling In PA Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight discusses homeschooling in PA with Ginger Wayde of CHAP – Christian Homeschooling Association of PA. She talks about what it takes to get started in homeschooling, how to find support as homeschooling parents, looking for curriculum, and the satisfaction of being with your child and learning with them. CHAP’s website is at chaponline.com. They are also hosting the 2025 CHAP Convention at Elizabethtown College June 12-15. You can learn more about homeschooling in PA from Ginger Wayde on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”