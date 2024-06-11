Homeless Man Charged In Lancaster County Assault

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities arrested a homeless man on robbery and other criminal charges. On June 4 at 6:51 p.m., West Earl Township Police responded to an assault on Route 222 north in the area of mile marker 36.8. It was reported that a man assaulted the victim inside their vehicle and stole her purse and cash before fleeing on foot. Officers arrived and found a male matching the physical description trying to cross the center median at mile marker 37. Officers were able to identify the male as 57-year-old Michael Ermold, who was taken into custody without incident. The victim suffered bruising to her face and arms after a struggle occurred for the purse while inside the vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the highway. Ermold took the purse from the victim and the victim’s cash before throwing the purse back into the vehicle. Ermold was transported to Lancaster County Prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at a later date and time.