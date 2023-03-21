Home Improvement Fraud Suspect Sought

LANCASTER COUNTY –A York County man is being sought by Lancaster County authorities in connection with home improvement fraud. Police are seeking 26-year-old Jonathon Smith of Red Lion after he was hired by three different people to do some work in 2021 and 2022, received payment, and failed to complete the jobs. The victims tried to contact Smith, but he did not return their calls. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant was obtained. Smith remains a wanted person at this time. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.