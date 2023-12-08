Holiday Wishes Distributed To PA Needy

HARRISBURG – Members from the Shapiro Administration gathered to celebrate the 33rd Annual Holiday Wish Program, which is run by Commonwealth employees, and provides gifts for people in need across the state. This year, the program will provide gifts to more than 600 people, including more than 150 families and 60 seniors. When a family or individual visits a local Department of Human Services County Assistance Office to apply for benefits, caseworkers identify families and older adults in need to take part in the Holiday Wish program. Participants select a few gifts they need or would like to receive, and state employees, private organizations, and individuals sponsor a family or individual to ensure they receive special gifts during the holiday. Representatives from Commonwealth agencies and the PA National Guard then gather every December to distribute these gifts to hundreds of families across PA.