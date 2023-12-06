Holiday Meal Registration For Needy Lancaster County Families

LANCASTER – The 37th Annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy holiday dinner giveaway has partnered with Giant Foods and United Way of Lancaster to provide a complete holiday meal for families throughout Lancaster County on Saturday, December 16. The distribution will take place by delivery only. There will be no pick-up location. Families must pre-register by calling the United Way’s 211 or 855-567-5341 by the close of registration on December 8. Upon registering for a meal, a volunteer will deliver it to registered participants the morning of December 16. The project anticipates distributing about 2,700 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings to low-income Lancaster County families. They will also continue the partnership with Elizabethtown Community Homeless Outreach Services, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, Factory Ministries, Mission Food Pantry, Ephrata Area Social Services, and Solanco Food Pantry to provide meals to families in designated areas. The project relies on donations for over two-thirds of the resources needed to fund the food distribution. Monetary donations can be made online at lcpn.org or mailed to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.