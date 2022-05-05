Hogan Won’t Release Funds To Expand Abortion Training

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s spokesman says the governor will not grant a request by the state’s comptroller to immediately make $3.5 million available immediately to pay for training to prepare medical professionals other than physicians to perform abortions when a new law takes effect. Spokesman Michael Ricci said the Republican governor firmly believes that non-licensed physicians should not be performing abortions. Democrat Comptroller Peter Franchot cited the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggested an overturn of Roe v. Wade, when he requested in a letter the funds be made available immediately.