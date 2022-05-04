Hogan Urges Voters To “Stand Against The Extremes”

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging Republican voters to “stand against the extremes.” In a speech Tuesday, Hogan criticized President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, as the term-limited governor weighs a presidential run. In prepared remarks, the Republican criticized last year’s rioting at the U.S. Capitol as “an outrageous attack on our Democracy, incited by the losing candidate’s inflammatory false rhetoric.” He also says a party that lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections “is desperately in need of a course correction.” Hogan added said that Democrats are “dragging us in a far-left direction that America does not want and can not afford” and that President Biden “flails from crisis to crisis, showing weakness to the world.”